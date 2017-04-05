The Woodsmen Quartet in concert
Date:
Sunday, April 23, 2017 - 9:00am to 10:15am
Location:
Tipton Community Congregational Church
The Tipton Community Congregational Church would like to invite you to welcome with us In concert: The Woodsmen Quartet of Batesville Indiana on Sunday April 23 at 10 am as part of our Sunday Service. The Woodsmen bring with them years of Gospel Music experience that you are sure to enjoy.
The Church is located at 9240 Tipton Hwy, in Tipton, MI just north off of M-50.
For more information, please call 517-431-2460 or visit us on Facebook
