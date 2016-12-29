Woodworking 101: Skills You Need to Know
Date:
Tuesday, May 2, 2017 - 7:00pm to 8:00pm
Location:
Tecumseh District Library, 215 N. Ottawa St.
During this class demonstration, learn about the different woodworking tools with local chair maker Luke Barnett. Find out about cutting materials, sanding and painting. Explore safety rules, how to calculate board feet and how to select lumber for your projects.
For more information call (517) 423-2238.
