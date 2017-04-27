Would you support mandatory recycling in Tecumseh?

The Lenawee Leadership Award, given to individuals who lead in enhancing the quality of life in Lenawee County, was presented to Kris and Emory Schmidt on Tuesday morning at the annual meeting of the Lenawee Community Foundation held at the Lenawee Country Club. Prior recipients of the award who were present at the event gathered with the Schmidts to be recognized. Pictured are standing, from left, Janet McDowell, Gary McDowell, Dave Maxwell, Frank Dick, Dave Hickman, Kris Schmidt, Emory Schmidt, Art Weeber, Dick Germond, Joe Williams, Mary Weeber, Pat Farver and Garry Clift. Photo by Jackie Koch.