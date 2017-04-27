Would you support mandatory recycling in Tecumseh?

Primary tabs

Published by Tecumseh Herald on Thu, 04/27/2017 - 9:54am

Tecumseh Herald

 

110 E. Logan St.
P.O. Box 218
Tecumseh, MI 49286
517-423-2174
800-832-6443

Email Us

FacebookTwitter

Latest articles

  • A mangled car outside THS is a reminder of how drinking and driving can have tragic effects. Photo by Kerry Hamilton Smith.

    Avoiding tragedy: Choices Week promotes making good decisions at THS
    Thu, 04/27/2017 - 9:36am

  • The Lenawee Leadership Award, given to individuals who lead in enhancing the quality of life in Lenawee County, was presented to Kris and Emory Schmidt on Tuesday morning at the annual meeting of the Lenawee Community Foundation held at the Lenawee Country Club. Prior recipients of the award who were present at the event gathered with the Schmidts to be recognized. Pictured are standing, from left, Janet McDowell, Gary McDowell, Dave Maxwell, Frank Dick, Dave Hickman, Kris Schmidt, Emory Schmidt, Art Weeber, Dick Germond, Joe Williams, Mary Weeber, Pat Farver and Garry Clift. Photo by Jackie Koch.

    LCF honors local volunteers at annual meeting
    Thu, 04/27/2017 - 9:32am

  • Perry Hayden, founder of the Dynamic Kernels project.

    Eight graduates to be inducted into THS Alumni Wall of Fame on May 8
    Thu, 04/27/2017 - 9:26am

Please Login for Premium Content